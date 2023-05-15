Thailand’s Top Opposition Parties Agree to Link Up After Vote

Thailand’s pro-democracy parties notched a resounding victory in Sunday’s parliamentary vote, setting up the biggest challenge to the royalist-backed establishment since the military seized power in a coup nearly a decade ago. While the return of tourists post-pandemic supported first quarter performance, the outlook depends on how smooth the transition of power is, after Sunday’s vote showed pro-democracy parties dominated the election. Stock Exchange of Thailand President Pakorn Peetathawatchai speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin on the outlook for the markets. Lead in: The Opposition party is leading in Sunday's parliamentary election, the baht gaining its most in 5 weeks. How do you see markets going forward?" />



(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s two biggest pro-democracy parties agreed to join in a coalition that would give them a clear majority in the lower house, moving to quickly maintain momentum after a stronger-than-forecast showing in Sunday’s elections.

The liberal Move Forward party claimed a mandate to lead after topping the polls, with party chief Pita Limjaroenrat taking to Twitter early Monday morning to say he would be a prime minister for all. He told reporters that he’s extended invitations to five parties to form the next government. With Move Forward leading in total seats and the popular vote, he won backing from the Pheu Thai party that finished second.

“Today I’m ready to be Thailand’s 30th prime minister,” the Harvard-educated Pita, 42, wrote. “We have the same dreams and hopes and we believe that our beloved Thailand can be better.”

While pro-democracy groups were expected to do well, the two parties’ performance was a blow to the military-backed government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, which took power in a 2014 coup. But that outcome is no guarantee of a quick path to power: Under Thailand’s constitution, the 250-member military-backed Senate is still a powerful bloc with influence in picking the next prime minister.

“The Thai establishment cannot accept overnight change,” said Teerasak Siripant, managing director at BowerGroupAsia’s Thailand office. “With such an overwhelming victory, the establishment will only look to cap Pita’s power.”

Show of Unity

In an early sign that the opposition is seeking to remain united, Pheu Thai said it is ready to back Move Forward’s bid to form and lead a coalition. Pheu Thai also vowed to endorse Pita when the lower house convenes with the unelected Senate to pick the country’s next leader.

“Pheu Thai congratulates and accepts the fact that Move Forward has proposed to lead the formation of the new government,” party leader Cholnan Srikaew told reporters Monday shortly after Pita’s remarks. “The party has no plan to compete with Move Forward Party in order to form the government.”

Two of Pheu Thai’s prime minister candidates — Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who was toppled in a 2006 coup, and Srettha Thavisin — later tweeted that Pheu Thai’s lawmakers will back Pita as prime minister. Srettha also urged the conservative parties in the outgoing coalition to show sportsmanship and back the popular mandate even if they are in the opposition.

Prayuth and his United Thai Nation party were mostly muted following the rout. After almost nine years in power, the retired general said late Sunday that he would abide by the results. “I respect democracy and elections,” he said.