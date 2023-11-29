Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date, Number Of Seats, Candidates, Results And More

Microphones fell silent and rallies ended as the longest campaigning period for the assembly elections among the five states going to polls came to a close in Telangana at 5 pm on Tuesday.

The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress has been fighting tooth and nail to wrest power from it. The BJP has left no stone unturned to get to power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several meetings during the campaign period, besides holding a roadshow in Hyderabad on Monday amid huge fanfare while KCR attended 96 poll rallies.

Other than PM Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikrajun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi canvassed for votes for their respective party candidates.

The BRS campaign centred around the previous Congress regime's failures and ongoing welfare measures for farmers and women. Rao also highlighted his struggle to achieve Telangana statehood.

Congress focussed mainly on the alleged corruption of the BRS government while highlighting its “six guarantees”.

The saffron party’s campaign stressed on the necessity of a “double engine government” and pointed to the “family rule' of KCR and alleged corruption.