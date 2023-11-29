Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date, Number Of Seats, Candidates, Results And More
Here's everything you need to know about the single-phased assembly elections in the state of Telangana.
Microphones fell silent and rallies ended as the longest campaigning period for the assembly elections among the five states going to polls came to a close in Telangana at 5 pm on Tuesday.
The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress has been fighting tooth and nail to wrest power from it. The BJP has left no stone unturned to get to power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several meetings during the campaign period, besides holding a roadshow in Hyderabad on Monday amid huge fanfare while KCR attended 96 poll rallies.
Other than PM Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikrajun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi canvassed for votes for their respective party candidates.
The BRS campaign centred around the previous Congress regime's failures and ongoing welfare measures for farmers and women. Rao also highlighted his struggle to achieve Telangana statehood.
Congress focussed mainly on the alleged corruption of the BRS government while highlighting its “six guarantees”.
The saffron party’s campaign stressed on the necessity of a “double engine government” and pointed to the “family rule' of KCR and alleged corruption.
Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Voting Date And Time
Voting will be held in Telangana from 7 AM to 6 PM on Thursday, November 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.
Total Number Of Assembly Seats In Telangana
There are 119 assembly seats in Telangana. BRS has fielded candidates in all constituencies. As per the seat-sharing agreement, BJP and Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively while Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI(M). Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.
Telangana Elections 2023: Total Candidates And Voters
As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao.
KCR is contesting from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy- and so is Revanth Reddy from Kodangal and Kamareddy. The BJP fielded its MLA, Etala Rajender, from Gajwel, besides Huzurabad, where he is the incumbent legislator.
As many as 44 candidates from Gajwel and 39 from Kamareddy Assembly constituencies from where K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting, are in the poll arena. The highest number of 48 candidates are from L B Nagar segment while Banswada and Narayanpet seats are witnessing the least number of 7 each.
There are 3.26 crore eligible voters in the state. The Serilingampally segment has the highest number of voters with over 7.32 lakh while Bhadrachalam registered the lowest with 1.49 lakh electors.
