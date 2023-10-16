Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases First List Of 55 Candidates
The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of party candidates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana assembly elections.
Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy, Congress legislative party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy and Duddilla Sridhar Babu are among those figured in the first 55 contestants list released by AICC for the state assembly polls to be held on November 30.
Thumkunta Narsa Reddy was given Gajwel constituency where BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be contesting.
Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy are currently Lok Sabha members representing Malkajgiri and Nalgonda constituencies respectively.
Former PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife Padmavathi Reddy is being fielded from the Kodad segment.
The PCC president will be contesting from Kodangala and Uttam Kumar Reddy from the Huzurnagar assembly constituency.
Revath Reddy unsuccessfully contested from Kodangala during 2018 assembly elections and was later elected from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment.
Sitting BRS MLA Mynapally Hanumathrao, who switched over to Congress a few days ago, was given the Malkajgiri seat. His son Rohit Rao would contest from the Medak assembly constituency.
Telangana Congress Candidate List 2023
Ten grams of gold to eligible women at the time of marriage, besides Rs one lakh cash and free internet to students are some of the promises that are likely to figure in the Telangana Congress manifesto for the November 30 Assembly polls.
According to D Sridhar Babu, chairman of the TPCC manifesto committee, the gold is in addition to Rs one lakh cash, under the party’s 'Mahalakshmi' guarantee.
Presently, the BRS government, under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Schemes, offer one-time financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 at the time of marriage for brides who are residents of Telangana, who have completed 18 years of age at the time of marriage and whose parental income does not exceed Rs 2 lakh per annum.
"One tula (10 gms) of gold will be given. This (gold value) comes to about Rs 50,000 to 55,000," Sridhar Babu told news agency PTI.
A member of the manifesto committee said the party is also planning to include free internet for students in the manifesto. "After coming to power we will talk to internet service providers and work out modalities," the member said.
The results will be declared on December 3.
(With PTI inputs)