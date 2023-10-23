Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases First List of 52 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its first list of 52 candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections 2023.

Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar are named in the BJP's list for the November 30 state assembly polls.

The BJP has also given a ticket to T Raja Singh from his Goshamahal seat after revoking his suspension, effected last year for alleged insulting remarks towards Prophet Mohammad.

BJP's election committee head Etela Rajender has been fielded from Huzurabad, a seat the former BRS leader represents in the outgoing assembly.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been fielded from Karimnagar and two other MPs, Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind, from Boath and Koratla.

The BJP has four Lok Sabha MPs from the state. Union minister and its state president G Kishan Reddy is another MP whose name is not in the first list.

In the list of 52, BJP gave tickets to 12 women contestants.