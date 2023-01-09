Tamil Nadu Governor Walks Out Of House Amid Faceoff With DMK Government

The face-off between the ruling DMK and the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu hit a new low on Monday with the government accusing Governor RN Ravi of skipping a few references during his address to the state Assembly, prompting Chief Minister M K Stalin to move a motion to reject the deviations, while Ravi staged perhaps an unprecedented walkout.

The high drama on the floor of the house soon snowballed into a heated debate online between the supporters and critics of the ruling DMK, even as '#GetOutRavi' was trending on Twitter, with many calling for the ouster of Ravi from the gubernatorial post.

However, the state BJP threw its weight behind Ravi, describing as "disrespectful and amateurish", Stalin moving a resolution against the Governor whilst Ravi was still seated in the House.

The DMK-dominated House had convened for the first session of the year with the governor's customary address to the members, which the main opposition AIADMK dubbed as a "disappointment", and said it was "indecent" on the part of the CM to have 'spoken' when the governor was seated, alluding to the resolution moved by Stalin.