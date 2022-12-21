Taliban Bans Women From Universities In Afghanistan In Latest Blow To Education
The Taliban barred most girls from going to school when it came to power and dismissed thousands of Afghan women from government jobs.
(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s Taliban-ruled government barred women from attending universities across the country, disregarding warnings from the US and inflicting yet another blow to half its population’s educational rights.
“According to a cabinet decision, you are all instructed to immediately carry out the mentioned order of suspending girls’ education until further notice,” the group’s Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Make certain that the order is executed.”
The Taliban barred most girls from going to school when it came to power. Late last year, the Taliban dismissed thousands of Afghan women from government jobs and prevented them from traveling alone unless accompanied by a male relative. Women are also again required to wear head-to-toe burqas in public.
Nadeem recently said women’s education isn’t an Afghan tradition, but rather part of Western culture brought to the country during the presence of US forces. Nadeem is seen as one of the most conservative Taliban leaders, opposing all forms of women’s education.
The State Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. In May, after it became clear the Taliban was rolling back women’s freedoms, State Department spokesman Ned Price called the moves “ an affront to human rights” that would “continue to impair their relations with the international community.”
“There are steps that we will continue to take to increase pressure on the Taliban to reverse some of these decisions,” Price said at the time, without detailing what those steps would be.
