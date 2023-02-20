Symbol Win A Shot In The Arm For BJP-Shinde But Legacy War Isn't Over Yet

The Election Commission's decision on Friday to award the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena both the official name and the bow-arrow symbol of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded party comes as a shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janata Party a year before the state goes to polls.

The triumph was clear in the statements that followed. Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in Nagpur on Saturday, said the Election Commission's decision was a "victory of the power of truth", and a lesson to those who compromised on ideology. Chief Minister Shinde said he had "freed the bow-and-arrow that had been mortgaged with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress".

Many BJP leaders also believe that this will result in many Shiv Sainiks, particularly corporators and office bearers still loyal to the Thackeray family, defecting to the Shinde camp and, most importantly, pushing centre-led development and hindutva to take centre stage in Maharashtra elections. However, knowing full well that the legacy war isn't over yet, many BJP leaders feel this is the time for the party to have "caution precede confidence". "The party clearly wants to take no chances with the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The assembly polls are also scheduled for next year.

A senior party leader said the challenge now for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is to completely own the narrative of regional identity and development of the state, which is important to the Marathi Manoos, and win the high-stakes Mumbai civic polls—the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation—one of the biggest and richest civic bodies in India, where the Sena has held control since 1997, and more importantly, not let public sympathy for Uddhav Thackeray grow and get in the way of their progress.

Meanwhile, Thackeray's immediate task is to clearly define his party's political identity, particularly as he faces criticism for diluting his father's hindutva stance and being inaccessible. He needs to take the battle from the courts to the streets. Shiv Sena has for years had a hierarchical, cadre-based system, with the shakha as the nerve centre, often connecting common men and women to the party's local leaders and organising not just agitation but often also resources. While in Mumbai, the Thackeray family continues to control the 277 odd shakhas, in rural areas, the dynamics have changed, according to a party functionary.

If he gets no relief from the Supreme Court, Thackeray will also have to come up with a new symbol and name, register them with the election body, take them to his voters, and prepare for the BMC polls, all while keeping his flock of 16 MLAs and six MPs and other loyalists together. He has to take legal measures to ensure none of them is disqualified when the party issues a whip.

A BJP top functionary described how the party's role is similar to Lord Krishna's in the Mahabharata for dharamstapna (rule of justice), but while the nurturing of allies is important for the alliance to thrive, the party for its own sake cannot afford to take its watchful eyes off Shinde and his camp. Shinde as the face of the alliance also helps to address Maratha pride and counter the NCP's hold over the western districts of the state.

The BJP was working with Shinde on the hindutva ideals endorsed completely by Balasaheb Thackeray, said BJP General Secretary and Maharashtra Party-in-Charge CT Ravi. "Uddhav Thackeray cracked down on Hanuman Chalisa and went against hindutva, the same values Balasaheb worked for all his life. How can he claim to be the inheritor of his legacy? Shinde on the other hand, is doing good work. Most of the leaders are with him. Maybe people also support him."

"If a leader is strong, he will get support from people. It is the support from people that makes a leader, not because he was born into a family," he said. BMC elections will be held as soon as the court gives the nod, Ravi said. "There is no doubt that the BJP will come to power in BMC, and the party has always had areas of strength even within Mumbai which have only grown in the last eight years. The symbol going to Shinde will also make it clear that this is the original Shiv Sena to both voters and sainiks," Ravi said.

Having seen many upheavals since 2019, the central leadership of the BJP in the past two years has made many critical appointments, such as OBC leaders Chandrashekhar Bawankule as the party's state president, Vinod Tawde as general secretary, and Maratha leader Ashish Shelar, credited with increasing the BJP’s strength to 82 seats from 31 in the BMC to head Mumbai. This indicates not just the party's intent to have control over the alliance but also that it should be prepared with faces to give it the edge on representation.