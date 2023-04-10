States Should Reframe Agri Laws After Allaying Farmer Concerns: NITI Aayog's Ramesh Chand

Ramesh Chand: You see, you learn all this over time. Already Mr. Poddar and Mr. Murthy (officials) of Agricultural Insurance Corp. of India have come up with a model where in a year, if there is no (crop) loss and (insurance) companies make supernormal profits, they share a part of it with the states. In years when the loss exceeds some reasonable rate, the states should bear a part of it.

But there are other things that are more important, like quick and timely estimation of loss. Many a times delays happen because the estimates are not made in time. The second is estimating the loss at as disaggregated a level as possible. We have moved from district to taluka to block in some areas. We need to go down further and make use of GPS and other devices. If you look at how much private insurance companies charge globally—I have seen a study which reported the cost of insurance for nearly 70 countries—I find the charges here are close to the world average.