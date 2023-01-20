Sri Lanka Thanks India For Support, Assurances Given To IMF For Debt-Restructuring

Sri Lanka, on Friday, thanked India for the generous support of a $3.9 billion (Rs 31,670 crore) credit line last year and the assurances given to the IMF to restructure the country's debt.

This was after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed the nation's commitment to increase investment flows to hasten the debt-ridden island nation's economic recovery.

Jaishankar, who is here on a two-day visit, met Sri Lanka's top leadership including his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry and President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday.