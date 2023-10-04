What’s Next For Leaderless U.S. House With Kevin McCarthy Ousted As Speaker

McCarthy’s decision not to run again speeds up the process of finding a new speaker. If he had tried a war of attrition with the eight Republican opponents who brought about his downfall, he would have dragged out the process. McHenry has announced his intention to hold speaker elections Wednesday, Oct. 11. The House Republican majority will hold a closed-door forum on Tuesday, where candidates can put themselves up for the job. The conference would then vote to select their nominee for speakership. If a strong candidate emerges, McHenry plans to proceed with votes on the floor to install a new speaker.