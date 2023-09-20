How India and Canada’s Relations Crumbled After Killing of Sikh Leader

The so-called Khalistan movement was the fight for an independent state for India’s Sikh population in the Punjab region. The violent secessionist movement paralyzed the state in the 1980s, leading to bombings, assassinations and thousands of deaths, including of police and civilians. The main flash point came in 1984, when India’s army entered the Golden Temple in Amritsar and killed the leader of the insurgency, who had taken refuge in Sikhism’s holiest shrine. Months later, in an act of revenge, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot and killed by two Sikhs who were part of her security detail. The assassination triggered bloody anti-Sikh riots in New Delhi, as well as a government crackdown that prompted many to take refuge in other countries, including Canada, which has the largest population of Sikhs outside India.