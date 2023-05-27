Siddramaiah Full Cabinet In Place, Portfolios Allotted
The key objective was to balance strong aspirants, regions and social sections.
The much-awaited expansion of the Karnataka cabinet to its full size of 34 ministers and allocation of portfolios was completed on Saturday with the swearing in of 24 ministers.
They will join the eight ministers who were sworn in on May 20 along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
Siddaramaiah has retained the finance portfolio, which he had held during his 2013–18 term as chief minister as well. He will also be in charge of crucial portfolios, including personnel, administrative reforms, state Intelligence and information departments.
Shivakumar has been made in charge of the crucial Bengaluru city development portfolio, along with major and medium Irrigation projects.
MB Patil, the Congress' Lingayat leader and head of the campaign committee in the assembly polls, has been made in charge of large and medium industries along with Infrastructure development. Former Deputy CM G Parameshwara will be the home minister.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son and three-time MLA Priyank Kharge has been allotted information technology, biotechnology as well as rural development and panchayati raj. The effort is to bridge the urban-rural divide. Priyank had served as IT/BT minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet in 2013-2018 also.
The induction of ministers was finalised after a series of negotiations between the CM, deputy CM and the party high command. While maintaining a regional balance and adequate representation for different social groups was the prime criteria, accommodating loyalists of all factions in the party was the other key priority.
Largely, the chief minister appears to have had a powerful say in the matter as several of his loyalists have been included in the final list of ministers. However, some of Siddaramaiah's close confidantes, like former ministers RV Deshpande and Basavaraj Rayareddy, were not part of the final list. Key loyalists of the CM in the cabinet are Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.
Several of the younger ministers who had worked in the Siddaramaiah cabinet between 2013 and 2018 have been inducted, including Bengaluru city MLAs Krishna Byre Gowda, who has been allotted revenue, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, who will be the health minister.
Laxmi Hebbalkar, the two-time MLA from Belagavi Rural constituency who is seen as a loyalist of Shivakumar, is the lone woman representative in the cabinet.
Twelve first-time ministers have been inducted, including Tourism Minister N Boseraju, who is neither an MLA nor an MLC. He is expected to be given an MLC ticket in the next six months.