Siddramaiah Full Cabinet In Place, Portfolios Allotted

The much-awaited expansion of the Karnataka cabinet to its full size of 34 ministers and allocation of portfolios was completed on Saturday with the swearing in of 24 ministers.

They will join the eight ministers who were sworn in on May 20 along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah has retained the finance portfolio, which he had held during his 2013–18 term as chief minister as well. He will also be in charge of crucial portfolios, including personnel, administrative reforms, state Intelligence and information departments.

Shivakumar has been made in charge of the crucial Bengaluru city development portfolio, along with major and medium Irrigation projects.