Siddaramaiah: Metamorphosis Of Janata Parivar Man Into Congress' Chief Minister For Second Time

Siddaramaiah was sacked from JD(S), where he had earlier served as its state unit chief, with critics of the party insisting that he was removed as Deve Gowda was keen to promote Kumaraswamy as the party's leader.

Siddaramaiah, an advocate at the time, talked about 'political sanyas' and even toyed with the idea of going back to his law practise. He ruled out floating a regional outfit, saying he couldn't muster the money. Both the BJP and the Congress wooed him to join them.

But Siddaramaiah said he did not agree with the BJP ideology and joined the Congress with his followers in 2006, a move considered 'unthinkable' only a couple of years earlier.

Rustic in appearance at times and not known to mince words, Siddaramaiah never hid his ambition to become chief minister and repeatedly stressed it unapologetically and unhesitatingly.

Besides in 2004, Siddaramaiah had missed the Chief Minister's 'gaddi' in 1996, also after the incumbent Deve Gowda went on to become the Prime Minister.

Siddaramaiah was pipped by J. H. Patel, in whose Cabinet he was Deputy Chief Minister. Both under Deve Gowda and Patel, he served as Finance Minister.

Siddaramaiah, who has grown to become a mass leader, has the distinction of presenting as many as 13 state budgets as Finance Minister.

His friends say he has a somewhat 'overpowering' personality and remains steadfast in his goals.

A product of the "Janatha Parivar', influenced as he was by socialism advocated by Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, he bade adieu to his profession as an advocate to pursue a political career.

Making his debut in the Assembly in 1983, elected from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru on a Lok Dal party ticket, he later joined the ruling erstwhile Janata Party.

He was the first chairman of the "Kannada Kavalu Samiti', a watchdog committee that had the mandate to supervise the implementation of Kannada as an official language and was formed during Ramakrishna Hegde's chief ministership. Later, he became Sericulture Minister.

In the midterm elections two years later, he was re-elected and served as Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in the Hegde government.

However, Siddaramaiah tasted defeat in the 1989 and 1999 Assembly elections. He was chairman of the KPCC publicity committee for elections in 2008.

With the Congress losing that election, Siddaramaiah became the leader of the opposition and strongly took on the BJP government on the issue of corruption and scams, especially illegal mining.

In 2010, he even led Congress' 320-kilometre padayatra from Bengaluru to Ballari to expose illegal mining in the state, which, according to many in the party, laid the foundation for Congress' win in the 2013 Assembly polls with a clear majority.

Known for his administrative acumen, Siddaramaiah led a successful five-year term as Chief Minister of the Congress government between 2013 and 2018. However, despite being popular because of populist 'Bhagya' schemes, Congress was defeated in 2018.

According to political observers and many within the Congress, the Siddaramaiah government's decision to accord 'religious minority' status to the dominant Lingayat community had, in part, resulted in electoral losses for the party in Assembly polls.

Not only did the Congress lose badly in the Lingayat-dominated constituencies then, but a majority of prominent leaders who were actively involved in the 'separate Lingayat religion' movement also suffered defeat.

As the then sitting CM, Siddaramaiah himself lost the 2018 polls in Chamundeshwari in Mysuru to JD(S)'s GT Deve Gowda by 36,042 votes.

He, however, won from Badami in Bagalkote district, the other constituency from which he had contested, and defeated the BJP's B Sriramulu by 1,696 votes.

After Varuna became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation, Siddaramaiah represented it till he vacated the seat for his son, Dr. Yatindra (MLA), in the 2018 assembly polls and went back to his old constituency of Camundeshwari, but faced defeat there. He has won five times from the Chamundeshwari constituency and tasted defeat three times.

After the 2018 polls, Siddaramaiah served as chief of the Congress-JD(S) government's coalition coordination committee, and following the collapse of the coalition government and the BJP coming to power, he became the Leader of Opposition.

Announcing the 2023 polls would be his last, Siddaramaiah went back to his home constituency of Varuna and once again won from there. He has made it clear that, though this may be his last election, he will continue to remain in politics thereafter.

Born on Aug. 12, 1948, in Siddaramanahundi, a village in Mysuru district, Siddaramaiah graduated from Mysore University with a B.Sc. degree and later did his law degree from the same university and pursued it as a profession for some time. He also served as a guest lecturer at Vidyavardhaka College in Mysuru for some time.

He often recalled during his speeches that he was forced to discontinue education for some time due to difficult circumstances at home and was asked to tend the cattle, but the teachers of his village school recognised his interest in studies and helped him get directly admitted to class 4.

Siddaramaiah is married to Parvati and has a son, Dr. Yathindra, who was an MLA in the previous Assembly from Varuna, the constituency Siddaramaiah won this time. His elder son Rakesh, who was once considered his political heir apparent, died in 2016.