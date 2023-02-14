Three Killed In Michigan State Shooting, Gunman Still On Loose
The suspect is yet to be nabbed.
(Bloomberg) -- Police responded to a shooting at Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing on Monday evening that resulted in at least three deaths and five injuries. The suspect is still at large.
The university’s police department responded to shots being fired near MSU’s Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m. EST and told students to secure-in-place. They were joined by State Police, federal and local law enforcement, who worked to secure multiple buildings on the sprawling college campus.
Michigan State University Police earlier five people were shot and were being treated at a local hospital.
The university’s police department said it was looking for a short Black male wearing a mask, red shoes and jeans and carrying a rifle. They added that it appeared there was only one suspect. For two hours after the initial report, police speaking on radio said they were still searching buildings and wooded areas on campus for a suspect.
“I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @MSUPolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Twitter. “Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.”
Police speaking on radio channels monitored by a scanner said the suspect was possibly limping.
Multiple police departments have hundreds of officers searching and patrolling Michigan State’s 5,200 acre campus, said Michigan State University Police Deputy Chief Chris Rozman.
The university is canceling all activities for 48 hours, including athletics, the school’s police and public safety department said on Twitter.
