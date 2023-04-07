Sharad Pawar Says Opposition Unity Can Only Work With Specific Programme, Direction

Sharad Pawar has said that the opposition's unity to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 general election will only be beneficial if it's based on a specific programme and has clarity and direction.

"Why do we need opposition unity? What is the programme and roadmap ahead? If there is clarity on this, a way forward will emerge. This will benefit the country. But we have to accept we are not there yet," the veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party chief said in an interview with NDTV's Sanjay Pugalia.

Unity is very important, but there should be "clarity" on issues,' he said. Today, the opposition parties have different ideologies and ways of thinking, he said.

"We want unity, but our thrust is on development, and people with a leftist mindset do not want to move away from it," Pawar said. "The opposition unity will only work with a specific programme and a direction; if this is not there, any opposition unity will not be beneficial for the country."

On the declining role of Congress as a dominant party, Pawar said that while the grand old party is not the same as it was in the past, one cannot ignore the party even now.