Sharad Pawar Says Opposition Unity Can Only Work With Specific Programme, Direction
While the Congress is not the same as in the past, one cannot ignore the party even now, says veteran leader.
Sharad Pawar has said that the opposition's unity to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 general election will only be beneficial if it's based on a specific programme and has clarity and direction.
"Why do we need opposition unity? What is the programme and roadmap ahead? If there is clarity on this, a way forward will emerge. This will benefit the country. But we have to accept we are not there yet," the veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party chief said in an interview with NDTV's Sanjay Pugalia.
Unity is very important, but there should be "clarity" on issues,' he said. Today, the opposition parties have different ideologies and ways of thinking, he said.
"We want unity, but our thrust is on development, and people with a leftist mindset do not want to move away from it," Pawar said. "The opposition unity will only work with a specific programme and a direction; if this is not there, any opposition unity will not be beneficial for the country."
On the declining role of Congress as a dominant party, Pawar said that while the grand old party is not the same as it was in the past, one cannot ignore the party even now.
State And Central Elections
The political stalwart said there is a stark difference between the state and general elections. The BJP-governed states such as Karnataka, which is going for legislative assembly polls, may see a reversal, he said. But he said that it will be difficult to ignore the BJP in the general election next year unless the opposition unites and does something drastic to counter them.
"There is an election in Karnataka. My assessment is the Congress will win, not the BJP." Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, it was a Congress government; Kamal Nath was the chief minister, and the BJP broke away MLAs and formed the government, he said. When the elections come, things could change, according to Pawar.
Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Bengal, and many other such states are non-BJP. In many states, after elections, non-BJP governments can come to power, he said.
Ruling The North Eastern States
While Pawar's NCP is part of the United Progressive Alliance led by the Congress, his party is supporting the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party government in Nagaland.
"Nagaland is a sensitive area with divisive forces working against the national interest," Pawar said. "When such forces are present, you keep political interests aside and look at national interests."
"If it was Manipur or Meghalaya, we would not have taken such a call," he said. "But when in many processes there were separatist tendencies, then it is important to present strong leadership there."
Nagaland is a small state, and there will hardly be any political repercussions, but anti-national forces may fester if "we do not pay attention," Pawar said.