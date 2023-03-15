Web Of Secret Chip Deals Allegedly Help US Tech Flow To Russia

American prosecutors haven’t identified the semiconductor manufacturers who may have sold to Uss’s team unwittingly, and he is now under house arrest in Milan. Even so, US and EU officials say that Russia is still able to get chips and technology for military use through other networks. Customs data analyzed by the British think tank Royal United Services Institute and seen by Bloomberg also show that semiconductors made by large companies including Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Microchip Technology Inc. have been getting to Russia via third-party firms in other parts of the world for months after the war started. The companies say they follow the law, don’t sell to Russia and they haven’t authorized the sale of their products there.