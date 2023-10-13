Scalise Drops Out Of U.S. House Speaker Race, Adding More Chaos
The struggle prolonged the House’s inability to address an approaching fiscal deadline and respond to the Middle East war.
(Bloomberg) -- Representative Steve Scalise abandoned his short-lived campaign Thursday to become US House speaker following days of contentious meetings among fellow Republicans.
The struggle has only deepened divisions within the party and prolonged the House’s inability to address an approaching fiscal deadline and respond to the Middle East war.
“It wasn’t going to happen today. It wasn’t going to happen tomorrow,” Scalise told reporters. “I withdraw my name.”
Scalise’s withdrawal from the race after narrowly winning the party’s nomination followed the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was voted out of the job by eight Republican dissidents and unified Democrats.
The two events illustrate a historically dysfunctional House majority party riven by ideological and policy disputes over issues like immigration, Ukraine assistance and a potential government shutdown.
Several senior House Republicans expressed doubt any member of their party could get the 217 votes on the floor required to claim the speaker’s gavel without some help from Democrats.
Earlier in the day, the Republican leaders of two national security committees called for dramatic action to overcome the standoff.
Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers and Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul acknowledged Thursday that their party is unable to get 217 votes to elect a speaker solely on the backs of Republican support. Republicans can afford to lose only four votes if Democrats remain united behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
Rogers suggested Republicans might have to cut a deal with Democrats and called on Jeffries to spell out what concessions he would require to help the GOP elect a speaker.
(Updates with additional detail beginning with fourth paragraph)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.