SC Upholds Order, E Palaniswami To Continue As Interim General Secretary

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, upheld the order of the Madras High Court which allowed Edappadi Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.
23 Feb 2023, 12:59 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Edappadi Palaniswami on Twitter)</p></div>
(Source: Edappadi Palaniswami on Twitter)
A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on Jan. 12.

The top court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam.

The judgement came on a batch of pleas concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.

