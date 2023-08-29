S Jaishankar Junks China's 'Absurd Claims' In New Map

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that making absurd claims doesn't make others' territory one's own, as he junked China's territorial claims over parts of India and other regions following the release of a "new map".

The remarks came hours after China officially released the 2023 edition of its "standard map", incorporating the disputed areas—including its claims over Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the South China Sea.

"It is an old habit. China has put out maps claiming other countries' territories since (the) 1950s," Jaishankar said in an interview given as part of NDTV's G20 series to BQ Prime's Sanjay Pugalia.

"The territories are part of India. We are very clear about our territories, and we will defend it. Just making absurd claims doesn't make others' territory yours," Jaishankar said.

India has repeatedly maintained its position that Arunachal Pradesh, along with the Aksai Chin region of Ladakh, is an integral and inalienable part of its territory.

Other than the Indian territories, the Chinese map also incorporates Taiwan and islands in the disputed South China Sea as part of the 'nine-dash line'.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its mainland, and its integration with the mainland is part of a vowed objective of President Xi Jinping.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan have counterclaims over the resource-rich South China Sea region.