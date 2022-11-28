Putin’s War Leaves West More Reliant Than Ever On Asian Fuel

The hauling of petroleum products westward across longer distances is sharply boosting shipping costs and driving a rally in tanker earnings. The volume of fuel transported by sea is 3% higher than averages seen in the last five years, according to Vortexa Ltd. data. That’s led by diesel from Asia and the Middle East to Europe, and volumes may expand as the latter bans Russian supplies, said Serena Huang, lead Asia analyst for Vortexa.