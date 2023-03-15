RSS Will Keep Moving Forward Like An Elephant Despite Attacks, Says Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his relentless attacks on the organisation, blaming it for undermining the democracy and institutions in the country.

"As a leader of the political party, Gandhi should speak responsibly," he said. A party that converted the country into a "jail" of sorts during the emergency has no moral right to talk about democracy, Hosabale said.



In London recently, Rahul Gandhi had called the RSS a “fundamentalist, fascist organisation". Hosabale said he must be doing this for his "political agenda", but RSS does not work in the political field and he has no competition with the Sangh.

"Thousands of people including me were put behind bars during the emergency. They (Congress) are yet to apologise for this. The country will ask them if they have a moral right to talk about democracy," he said.

If there is no democracy in the country, how are elections being held and the parliament functioning in the country, he asked.

"His party also won in one or two elections," Hosabale highlighted. Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” and BJP and RSS have captured almost all institutions. He has frequently accused the Sangh of polarising the society on communal lines.

Hosabale said Gandhi should see the reality of RSS' acceptance among people and its work to help society, rather than attack the organisation. "We have faced this before. It doesn't matter to us. The RSS works to strengthen the society and its work will continue. It will keep moving forward like an elephant," he said.

Hosabale said the national education policy was framed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime after getting feedback from the grassroots levels, including panchayats, "unlike under the Congress-led UPA regime when policies were framed by the National Advisory Committee".

"Just because someone is saying there is no democracy doesn't mean it is true. People of the country and world are watching. They all know what is the truth. Perhaps he also knows," he said.