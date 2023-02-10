Modi Uses 'Keechad-Kamal' Jibe, Says He Alone Outweighs Entire Opposition

With members of the treasury benches chanting 'Modi-Modi', he pointed at the opposition MPs who had gathered in the Well of the House in a bid to shout him down and said, 'Naare bolne ke liye bhi unko badal karna padhta hai (they have to take turns even to shout slogans).'

'Ek conviction ke karan chala hoon, desh ke liye jeeta hoon, desh ke liye kuch karne ke liye nikla hoon (I live for the country and have embarked with the conviction to serve the nation),' he said, adding his political opponents are playing games as they do not have the courage to take him on.