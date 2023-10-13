Rs 42 Crore Found Under Bed In Bengaluru Home, KCR's Party Finds A Poll Link

More than Rs 42 crore in cash was found hidden in 23 boxes under a bed at a house in Bengaluru late last night. The cash was recovered following income tax raids on a former woman corporator and her husband.

Telangana's Finance Minister Harish Rao has now linked the seizures to election funding in his state.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader today claimed the money had been collected from builders, gold businesses and contractors in the name of Telangana tax and was part of Rs 1,500 crore being sent in from the neighbouring state to fund the Congress election campaign in the state led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

"They are trying to pump money into Telangana to win the election here. They are even selling tickets. But they won't win here," Harish Rao said.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao also alleged that Congress is pumping crores of rupees into Telangana to purchase votes in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Telangana goes to the polls on Nov. 30.

The cash in Rs 500 denominations was found after raids on Ashwathamma, her husband R Ambikapathy, their daughter and Ashwathamma's brother-in-law Pradeep in RT Nagar at midnight.