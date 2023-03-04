Rajasthan Polls: Vasundhara Raje's Grand Show Of Strength Exposes Fault Lines Within BJP

In a grand show of strength at the much-revered temple of Salasar Balaji in Churu district of Rajasthan, former chief minister of the state and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje held a massive public rally as part of her 70th birthday celebrations.

She urged people of the state to vote out Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the assembly polls scheduled end of the year, claiming he had "pushed the state into darkness, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring in amrit-kaal."

Raje who had been sidelined by the state party unit for last four years has become active in the state again for last many months. She had recently gone to tribal dominated Dungarpur and was seen interacting with the women there. Speaking in Salasar that attracts devotees of Lord Hanuman from across the country, she lashed out against Gehlot for "not doing anything for the welfare of people and only renaming the schemes that she started and bringing to the State evils such as extortions and gang wars."

She called herself a committed soldier of ideology who was working to implement the vision of PM Modi under the leadership of BJP President JP Nadda.

"I thank you for standing by me through all ups and downs. Everyday I pray to God to give me more strength to work for you. When we won in 2004, we worked hard to get the State rid of the bimaru tag. Again in 2013, you trusted us..schemes such as Bhamashah started first in the State," she said, claiming that not more than 100 people have benefitted from Gehlot government's flagship health insurance programme.

Raje's tussle with party leaders didn't dampen the spirit of her admirers who watched her perform havan at the temple, and then participated in the mass recitation of Hanuman chalisa that she led.

After the programme, she met many of the people individually for over three hours, accepting sketches, flowers and sweets. Streets of Salasar has an abundance of posters of Raje, while workers chanted the slogan, "Kesariya mein Hara, Hara, Rajasthan mein Vasundhara," referring to BJP's flag colours.

Raje's birthday falls on March 8 but since it is Holi on that day this year, Saturday was chosen for the programme as it is also considered auspicious day for Lord Hanuman.

Just when Raje was addressing the public meeting, BJP's youth wing, the Yuva Morcha, launched a protest to march to Gehlot's residence on the issue of exam paper leaks. All party leaders were also asked to make the protest a success, but Raje's rally saw the presence of at least nine MPs, including her son and Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh.

Incidentally, Churu, where Raje held the rally, is also the home district state party unit chief Satish Poonia, considered Raje's rival and who has organised a protest. Poonia said to help youth demanding justice from the State government, the BJP would hold a series of protests from March 15.

Those close to Raje said she had raised the matter of "indiscipline and state leaders disrespecting her" with the party leaders, specifically pointing out that the Salasar event was planned a month ago, and the party unit shouldn't have had the protest against exam leak on the same day. But while there is no denying of Raje's charisma, it is clear that the BJP's central leadership is yet to take a call on the party's poll plan in the state and is letting it's leaders from the state flex their muscles and prove a point or two to their detractors themselves.

Meanwhile, to not let the perceptions of a divide in the party fester, the BJP quickly sprung into action on Saturday and asked party's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh to go to wish Raje in the evening with party office bearers. Singh also there in Poonia's protest that had other party leaders such as Rajendra Rathore who is the deputy leader of opposition.

BJP MP from Churu, Rahul Kaswan, said that Raje is the party's national vice-president, a two time CM of the State and a very popular leader whose birthday celebration was not a recent occurrence. He said two years ago she had celebrated her birthday in Goverdhanji in Bharatpur. "Last year, it was Keshoraipatan and this year, it's at Salasar as party workers want to meet her," he said.