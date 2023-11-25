Rajasthan Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting Begins For 199 Seats

Congress hopes that it will retain its government in Rajasthan, opposition party BJP is eyeing a return in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Ashok Gehlot, who is in his third term as chief minister is contesting from Sardarpura, a seat he has been representing since 1998. The chief minister is up against BJP's Mahendra Singh Rathore, former chairman of the Jodhpur Development Authority.

In Tonk, which has a sizable Muslim population, Congress party's former state chief Sachin Pilot will face BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta, who represented the seat in 2013.

This is the second assembly election for Pilot, who has previously won Lok Sabha polls from Dausa and Ajmer.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is contesting from Jhalrapatan constituency, which she currently represents with Congress' Ram Lal Chauhan pitted against her. She has been the chief minister for two terms.

Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal, who founded the Rastriya Loktantrik Party, could be a concern for both the BJP and Congress in Khinvsar.

Several leaders of the BJP and Congress have rebelled against their parties after being denied a ticket Chief BJP rebels include former assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal, Chandrabhan Akya from Chittorgarh and former transport minister Yoonus Khan from Deedwana.

In Congress, main rebel candidates include Joharilal Meena from Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, Gopal Baheti in Pushkar, Habiburrahman from Nagaur, Virendra Beniwal in Lunkaransar, Khiladi Lal Bairwa in Baseri, and Dr. Param Navdeep Singh in Sangaria.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also contesting the assembly polls in the state.