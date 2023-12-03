Rajasthan Election Results 2023: BJP Cruising To Victory, Congress Falters

Rajasthan is living up to the billing of a swing state, once again.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the next state government, with its candidates winning in eight seats and leading in 106, latest trends from the Election Commission of India showed. The incumbent Congress party has won from one constituency and is leading in 69.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje won from the Jhalrapatan seat. Other winning BJP candidates include Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhnagar, Samaram from Pindwara Abu, Govind Prasad from Manohar Thana, Jaswant Singh Yadav from Behror, Mahendra Pal Meena from Jamwa Ramgarh, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South and Madan Dilawar from Ramganj Mandi, the EC announced.

Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi seat. The party was also leading in two seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party were leading in two seats each. Independent candidates were ahead in nine constituencies.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as well as leaders Tikaram Jully, Brijendra Ola, Vishvendra Singh and Mahendra Jeet Singh Malvia are among the Congress candidates who are leading. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi are trailing.

Congress' Sachin Pilot is leading on Tonk seat with a margin of 943 votes.

Among the BJP candidates leading were Diya Kumari from Vidgyadhar Nagar, Baba Balaknath from Tijara, Kirodi Meena from Sawai Madhopur and Mahant Pratap Puri from Pokaran. BJP rebels Yoonus Khan (Deedwana) and Ravindra Singh Bhati (Sheo) are among the 10 independent candidates who are leading in initial trends.

With the initial poll trends giving an edge to the BJP, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying people have come out of the spell of the "magician". Gehlot was born into a family of magicians and assisted his father during his tours.

“The 'magic' has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor,” he said. “People have failed the guarantees of Congress. They have voted to throw corrupt Congress out."

BJP candidate from Kota North, Prahlad Gunjal, also said that the BJP is going to form the next state government. "Rajasthan has given the mandate and the picture will become clear in sometime," he said.

When asked who will be the chief minister, he said, "This will be decided by the party high command. We have big leaders like Vasundhara Raje and we need not bring from outside."

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies of Rajasthan was held on Nov. 25. The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Counting of votes got underway at 8:00 am today, amid tight security.

Thirty-six counting centres have been set up in 199 constituencies. As many as 1,862 candidates are in the fray. While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each.