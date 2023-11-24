Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date, Number Of Seats, Candidates, Results And More

The high-pitch electoral campaign in Rajasthan for the assembly elections came to an end Thursday evening with the BJP going all out to wrest power from the Congress, which is trying to end the state's anti-incumbency trend.

While the ruling Congress focused its election campaign mainly on the works and performance of the Ashok Gehlot government, its schemes and programmes and also banked on the promise of seven guarantees if the party retains power, the BJP attacked the Congress on issues such as crime against women, appeasement, corruption and paper leak.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Gehlot and others conducted a series of election meetings while Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the election campaign for the BJP and held multiple meetings. He also held road shows in Bikaner and Jaipur.

BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh, and chief ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) among others also addressed public meetings in various constituencies across the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the people will not fall for the alleged 'lies, deception and hateful words' of PM Narendra Modi and have decided to change the revolving door tradition of the state.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said Rajasthan, the holy land of heroes and warriors, has accepted the Congress' public welfare schemes.

"Thanks to more than one crore families for reposing their trust in the seven guarantees of the Congress party. There is an environment in favour of the Congress party in the entire state," he said.

Kharge claimed that the BJP is scared of the Congress' social justice, economic empowerment and savings and relief schemes.