Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date, Number Of Seats, Candidates, Results And More
Here's everything you need to know about the single-phased assembly elections in the state of Rajasthan.
The high-pitch electoral campaign in Rajasthan for the assembly elections came to an end Thursday evening with the BJP going all out to wrest power from the Congress, which is trying to end the state's anti-incumbency trend.
While the ruling Congress focused its election campaign mainly on the works and performance of the Ashok Gehlot government, its schemes and programmes and also banked on the promise of seven guarantees if the party retains power, the BJP attacked the Congress on issues such as crime against women, appeasement, corruption and paper leak.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Gehlot and others conducted a series of election meetings while Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the election campaign for the BJP and held multiple meetings. He also held road shows in Bikaner and Jaipur.
BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh, and chief ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) among others also addressed public meetings in various constituencies across the state.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the people will not fall for the alleged 'lies, deception and hateful words' of PM Narendra Modi and have decided to change the revolving door tradition of the state.
In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said Rajasthan, the holy land of heroes and warriors, has accepted the Congress' public welfare schemes.
"Thanks to more than one crore families for reposing their trust in the seven guarantees of the Congress party. There is an environment in favour of the Congress party in the entire state," he said.
Kharge claimed that the BJP is scared of the Congress' social justice, economic empowerment and savings and relief schemes.
à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤à¤à¤¼à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 23, 2023
à¤µà¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤°à¤£à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤§à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¨à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¨-à¤à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤£à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¥à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ 7 à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¼à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤§à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥¤
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤à¥à¤·â¦
Slamming the Congress at a poll rally in Rajsamand, PM Modi said, "Rajasthan has never seen a more anti-women government than this. Therefore, the people of the state have resolved to overthrow the Congress government."
He alleged that "be it water, the sky or land, the claws of the Congress do only one thing -- loot".
PM Modi also said if the BJP is voted to power in the desert state, it will not stop the good work of the current government. He accused the Congress of sending Rajasthan on top in the country in terms of riots and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would make the state a leader in tourism.
He asserted that the BJP is going to form its governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨-à¤à¤¨ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥à¤§à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¡à¤¼ à¤«à¥à¤à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤²à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/aZgFoDDiPG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2023
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Voting Date And Time
Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday, November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.
Total Number Of Assembly Seats In Rajasthan
Rajasthan has a total of 200 assembly seats but polling will be held in 199 seats as the Congress candidate from Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat Gurmeet Singh Konoor passed away.
Rajasthan Elections 2023: Total Candidates And Voters
According to the information on the Election Commission website, 1,863 candidates will contest assembly elections in Rajasthan. There are 5,25,38,105 voters in the 199 assembly constituencies.
(With PTI inputs)