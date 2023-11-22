Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Full List Of BJP Candidates

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

The BJP in its manifesto for the elections has promised to provide LPG cylinder for Rs 450 each to Ujjawala scheme beneficiaries, 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years and increasing the financial assistance to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.

While releasing the 'sankalp patra' in Jaipur last week, party chief J P Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government in the state, a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress government.

The manifesto also promises completion of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in a time-bound manner in collaboration with the Centre.

The main opposition party in Rajasthan has fielded former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from her traditional Jhalrapatan seat. Former state BJP chief Satish Poonia has been fielded from Amber, the seat he currently represents in the Assembly.

Rajendra Rathore, the BJP's leader in the Assembly, has also been given a ticket. However, his constituency has been changed from Churu to Taranagar.

Former Nagaur MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP last month, has been fielded from Nagaur.

Some of the incumbent MLAs who have been renominated include Balveer Singh Luthra (Raisinghnagar), Santosh Bawri (Anupgarh), Gurdeep Singh Shahpini (Sangaria), Dharmendra Mochi (Pilibanga), Siddhi Kumari (Bikaner East), Sumit Godara (Lunkaransar), Biharilal Bishnoi (Nokha), Rajendra Rathore (Taranagar), Abhinesh Maharshi (Ratangarh), Ramlal Sharma (Chomu), Nirmal Kumawat (Phulera), Satish Poonia (Amber), Kalicharan Saraf (Malviya Nagar), Manjeet Dharampal Chaudhary (Mundawar), Sanjay Sharma (Alwar City), Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary (Malpura), Suresh Singh Rawat (Pushkar), Vasudev Devnani (Ajmer North), Anita Bhadel (Ajmer South), Ramswaroop Lamba (Nasirabad), Shankar Singh Rawat (Beawar), Avinash Gehlot (Jaitaran), Shobha Chouhan (Sojat), Gyan Chand Parakh (Pali), Pushpendra Singh (Bali) and Joraram Kumawat (Sumerpur).