Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Fourth And Fifth List Of Candidates

The Congress on Tuesday named 61 more candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, including its national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh and Manvendra Singh, who switched over from the BJP a few years ago.

Vallabh has been fielded from Udaipur, while Manvendra Singh, the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, has been nominated from Siwana.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

In the fourth and fifth lists of candidates released by the Congress on Tuesday, it has denied tickets to seven incumbent MLAs. The party has named 14 incumbent MLAs, including two Independent winners of the 2018 Assembly election and two more who won the polls on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tickets and subsequently, joined the Congress.

Two BJP rebels -- Vikas Chaudhary and Surendra Goyal -- have been fielded by the party from Kishangarh and Jaitaran respectively.

The ruling party in Rajasthan has named seven women in the latest lists. More than 30 fresh faces have also been fielded by it.

The Congress has so far announced 156 candidates for the elections in the desert state, where the party seeks to buck the trend of incumbent governments being voted out.

The 14 incumbent MLAs fielded by the party are -- Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Amar Singh Jatav, Indira Meena, Prashant Bairwa, Padmaram Meghwal, Nagraj Meena, Rajendra Singh Bidhuri, Deepchand Kheria, Jogendra Singh Awana, Ameen Khan, Rooparam Meghwal, Saleh Mohammad, Mahadev Singh and Kanti Prasad Meena.