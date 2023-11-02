Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Third List Of 58 Candidates

The BJP on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections.

The party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Sardarpura assembly seat against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. BJP leader Ajit Singh Mehta will contest the polls from Tonk against Gehlot's former deputy and Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Balmukand Acharya has been fielded from Hawamahal, a seat for which the Congress is yet to announce a candidate.