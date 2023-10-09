Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases First List Of 41 Candidates

Rajasthan Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday relesed its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are among the seven BJP parliamentarians who will contest the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

While Diya Kumari will fight the elections from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency, Rathore will be contesting from Jhotwara, also in Jaipur district.

Diya Kumari is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

A BJP spokesperson said in Jaipur that the party's central election committee has approved the names of 41 candidates.

BJP leaders in Rajasthan on Monday said the party organisation is strong at the ground level in the state and exuded confidence that the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give them an edge in the ensuing assembly polls.

Shortly after the Election Commission announced the election schedule, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore told PTI, “The BJP is fully prepared for the elections. The Congress government formed on the basis of lies will end.”

He charged that the chief minister did nothing except glorifying himself with public money.

Deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia said, “Modi's face and work will give the party an edge in the election.”

“The party organisation is strong at the ground level. The BJP will be winning with a strong mandate.The Congress will have to face the impact of public resentment,” he said.

Poonia said corruption and paper leak matter were among the key poll issues against the Congress in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has a 200-member assembly for which polling will take place on November 23.