Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Membership In Question After Conviction In Defamation Case

The conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case has triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders and raised questions over his future as a Lok Sabha member as he needs to get a stay on the conviction—not just the sentence—from an appellate court.

The court in Surat, Gujarat, sentenced him to two years in jail on Thursday in the 2019 case over his remarks about the Modi surname. Gandhi was also granted bail by the court and the order, pronounced by Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Verma, was stayed for 30 days so the Congress leader could appeal in a higher court.

The case was filed by Purnesh Modi, former Gujarat minister and BJP MLA from Surat West, and it pertained to the purported remarks Gandhi made in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019. "Why do all the thieves have Modi in their names?" he had asked during a Lok Sabha election rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said the court order was a reminder to Gandhi that "probity and propriety are important in the democracy" and that he must use caution before insulting the people of the country.

According to government officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, it was entirely up to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla now to take a call on the Wayanad MP's status as a member. They said the order would be examined by the speaker's office and all aspects of it would be studied before a call on disqualification is taken.