Rahul Gandhi Returns To Lok Sabha As Disqualification Is Revoked

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member has been revoked after the Supreme Court granted a stay on his conviction in the Modi surname criminal defamation case.

In view of the Aug. 4 Supreme Court order, Gandhi’s disqualification under provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 has “ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements”, a notification by the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

The Congress leader was disqualified as a member of parliament on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment for criminal defamation for comments he made about the Modi surname. The Gujarat High Court dismissed his petition for a stay on conviction, observing that "purity in politics" is the need of the hour.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar granted Gandhi the relief, saying no reason was given by the trial court judge while convicting him except that he was admonished by the apex court in a contempt case.