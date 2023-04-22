Rahul Gandhi Vacates Official Bungalow, Says Paying The Price For Speaking Truth

Talking to reporters while leaving the bungalow, he said, "I have no problem even if it has been snatched away from me. This house was given to me by the people of India. I will stay with the former Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) at 10, Janpath for some time and then find some other way."

Asked that he could have requested for more time to vacate the bungalow, Gandhi said, "I do not want to stay in this house."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her brother was very courageous and "not scared of anyone and he will continue his struggle".