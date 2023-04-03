Rahul Gandhi Gets Bail In Defamation Case, Next Hearing On April 13

A Gujarat court granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday and put on hold his two-year jail sentence in a defamation case over his remark about the Modi surname.

The stay on his sentence is in effect until a decision on his appeal against the conviction is made. The court will take up his appeal on April 13.

On March 23, a Surat court had held Gandhi guilty in the case over his remark about the Modi surname at a political rally in Kolar, Karnataka, in 2019. Gandhi was disqualified as an MP from the Lok Sabha and subsequently asked to vacate his official residence.

Gandhi had filed an appeal, seeking an interim stay on his conviction. The court granted him bail for 30 days to appeal the verdict and asked the complainant to file his response by April 10.

The court has, however, not stayed his conviction. Gandhi need not appear in court for the next hearing. A notice has also been issued to the complainant, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, who filed the case over Gandhi's remark, "Why all thieves have the Modi surname", in an inference to Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.