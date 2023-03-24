Rahul Gandhi Disqualified As Lok Sabha MP After Surat Court Verdict

In a significant setback for the Congress party, its former President Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha because of his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court on Thursday.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. March 23, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a notification issued today.

Gandhi will get a month to vacate his official residence as the order on his disqualification as an MP is marked to the Liaison Officer, Directorate of Estates, and Parliament Annexe.

Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case. The conviction came over his remarks about the "Modi" surname and triggered the process of his disqualification as a lawmaker. Gandhi attended Lok Sabha on Friday briefly, as the house was adjourned for an hour soon after it convened for the day.

The Congress has described the judgment as politically motivated and blamed the government and the BJP for trying to stifle democracy. The BJP, on the other hand, is making this about the insult of the OBC community by the Congress.

BJP President JP Nadda accused Gandhi of insulting the OBC community, which is predominant in many Indian states. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the party and the government were open to criticism and feedback but would not tolerate abuse or insults against a community. The party's OBC morcha has already announced a 15-day campaign to mobilise the OBC community against the remarks by Gandhi, announced BJP OBC morcha head K Laxman.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party will fight this "politically and legally". Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the move "bodes ill for democracy".

"I'm stunned by this action and by its rapidity—within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off, and it bodes ill for our democracy," he tweeted.