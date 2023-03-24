Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: Congress Set To Take Fight To The Streets

The Congress will protest across the country to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party as party leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday after his conviction in a defamation case.

The grand-old party will also approach a sessions court after a Surat court had sentenced Gandhi on Thursday to two years of imprisonment over his remarks on the Modi surname. A day later, the Lok Sabha secretariat formally notified his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

The case was filed by former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi, over the purported remarks Gandhi made in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019. "Why do all the thieves have Modi in their names?" he had asked, during a Lok Sabha election rally.

According to people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, while Gandhi is also set to lose his official residence, the bypoll in Wayanad could also be notified and held in the next few weeks.

Gandhi tweeted that he is fighting for the voice of the country and ready to pay any price for it.