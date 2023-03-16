Rahul Gandhi Demands Time To Respond In Lok Sabha Amid Row Over U.K. Speech

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju sought Gandhi's apology to the people of the country, accusing the Congress leader of insulting the Parliament, judiciary and democracy.

Rebuffing Gandhi's allegations that he isn't allowed to speak, Rijiju said that during the first half of the budget session, the Wayanad MP spoke for more than the time that was allotted to him.

"People here know him and don't take him seriously, but what about others?" the minister asked.

"I actually got texts from a few MPs abroad, saying Gandhi should be given time to speak," Rijiju said. "There is no truth at all to whatever he said."

Rijiju said he belonged to a minority community and was still the Law Minister of the country. "And Rahul Gandhi is going around telling the world that minorities are treated like second-class citizens here," the minister said. "He led a yatra as per his wishes and spoke all day every day, but now he is saying people can't speak in this country."

The Law Minister said Gandhi could oppose the BJP ideologically, but people would not accept it if he "insults" the country.

"All anti-India forces have the same language. We don't have any objection when Rahul says something and it affects the Congress party," Rijiju said. "Even if he sinks the party, it is not of much interest to us, but if he does the same for the country, then we won't stay quiet."

Rijiju asserted that Congress and Gandhi had been rejected by the people and both should stop thinking of the country as their fiefdom, and instead, be grateful to the people of the country for trusting the family for many years.