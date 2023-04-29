Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Lawyer Says Offence Not Serious, Seeks Stay On Conviction

Opposing the plea, public prosecutor Mitesh Amin said this was not the stage to 'agitate the aspect of quantum of sentence.' 'This is a stage where the court may certainly look into very peripheral aspect of seriousness of offence, but learned magistrate as well as the learned sessions judge had come to the conclusion appreciating the material of investigation that it is a serious offence in terms of the acts committed by the petitioner,' he told the court.