Put Up United Face, Get The Best Into The Party: BJP At Key Telangana Meet

At a key meeting of the party's Telangana core group functionaries at BJP president JP Nadda's house, the state party unit has been asked to ensure complete "assimilation of new entrants in the party with the party's ethos" and hold meetings for proper coordination between different leaders of the party in the state.

The state party leaders have also been asked to work hard to get the best-suited candidates with a clean image into the party to expand its presence in all districts of Telangana.

Polls in Telangana are eight months away and the BJP will have to face not just K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, but also the Revanth Reddy-led Congress that is strong in the southern districts of the state.

Senior BJP leaders, including state party president Bandi Sanjay and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs DK Aruna and Arvind Dharmapuri, and others, were present in the meeting that was presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda. Party organisation secretary BL Santhosh, general secretaries Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh and vice president Arvind Menon who are handling the state were also present in the meeting.