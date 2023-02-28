Put Up United Face, Get The Best Into The Party: BJP At Key Telangana Meet
The party will carry out a booth-strengthening exercise, followed by assembly-level meetings in every seat.
At a key meeting of the party's Telangana core group functionaries at BJP president JP Nadda's house, the state party unit has been asked to ensure complete "assimilation of new entrants in the party with the party's ethos" and hold meetings for proper coordination between different leaders of the party in the state.
The state party leaders have also been asked to work hard to get the best-suited candidates with a clean image into the party to expand its presence in all districts of Telangana.
Polls in Telangana are eight months away and the BJP will have to face not just K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, but also the Revanth Reddy-led Congress that is strong in the southern districts of the state.
Senior BJP leaders, including state party president Bandi Sanjay and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs DK Aruna and Arvind Dharmapuri, and others, were present in the meeting that was presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda. Party organisation secretary BL Santhosh, general secretaries Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh and vice president Arvind Menon who are handling the state were also present in the meeting.
A number of issues were discussed in the meeting, according to those in know of the matter. This included the sentiment against the policies of the BRS, why the party chose to change its name now and ways in which it could be countered.
The party leaders also reviewed the ongoing campaign on conducting street-level meetings. Over 8,000 such meetings have been held till now by state leaders, largely talking about the "broken promises" of the KCR government.
Now, for the next two weeks, the party will carry out a booth-strengthening Booth Vijay Abhiyan programme, after which it will start with assembly-level meetings in every seat. This will be followed by 10 big rallies by June, which will be addressed by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and Nadda.
The delay in the joinings of many former ministers, MPs and even those part of civil society was flagged and the joinings committee headed by Etala Rajendran, who was earlier with the TRS, was asked to expedite the same. Senior leaders have been asked to work on getting people "connected to the grassroots and having a clean image" to the party. Apart from Rajendran, many leaders, including Raghunandan Rao, Rajagopal Reddy and others, have joined the party in the last few months. The party leadership has specifically asked for the "old leaders to work in tandem with the new entrants so that the party has only one united team".
"There cannot be any space for any factionalism in the state unit as we all have to work towards defeating KCR. There cannot be separate, vested interests. This was made clear to us," a person in know of the matter said.
A senior functionary said that the BJP leadership suggested that the leaders meet at least once in 10 days in the state to ensure "smooth coordination" in the party's work. It was also decided to identify weaker districts, and weak district and mandal presidents in the party and take corrective action. The need to expand the state executive to accomodate more leaders was also taken up.
"We approached Amit Shah to hold a meeting with freedom fighters, doctors and engineers who influence society in Telangana on March 12 as he is coming for an official meeting in Telangana," Bandi Sanjay told mediapersons.
He had briefed the leaders about the ongoing 'Praja Gosa BJP Barosa' meetings, covering all 119 assembly constituencies.