President Murmu Appoints Governors In 12 States

Ramesh Bais will take over as governor of Maharashtra and Brig. B.D. Mishra has been appointed as lieutenant governor of Ladakh.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: President of India's official twitter account <a href="https://twitter.com/rashtrapatibhvn">@rashtrapatibhvn</a></p></div>
President Droupadi Murmu has appointed governors in 12 states and a union territory while accepting the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as lieutenant governor of Ladakh, according to a government press release on Sunday.

Ramesh Bais, the governor of Jharkhand, will be taking over as the governor of Maharashtra, and Brigadier B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed as lieutenant governor of Ladakh.

The other governors appointed by the president in 11 other states are:

  • Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik will assume charge as governor of Arunachal Pradesh

  • Lakshman Prasad Acharya as governor of Sikkim

  • C.P. Radhakrishnan to become the next governor of Jharkhand

  • Shiv Pratap Shukla as governor of Himachal Pradesh

  • Gulab Chand Kataria as governor of Assam

  • Retired Justice, S. Abdul Nazeer as governor of Andhra Pradesh

  • Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is the governor of Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed as governor of Chhattisgarh

  • Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the governor of Chhattisgarh, has been appointed as governor of Manipur

  • La. Ganesan, governor of Manipur, has been appointed as governor of Nagaland

  • Phagu Chauhan, the current governor of Bihar, has been appointed as governor of Meghalaya

  • Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the governor of Himachal Pradesh, to take over as governor of Bihar

Koshyari Steps Down Amid Controversy

Koshyari's resignation comes on the heels of the recent controversy over his comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji. The Indian Express reported in November that the governor had stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji was an icon of 'olden days' and referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about 'icons' in the state, which drew criticism from the NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena.

Later in January, Koshyari, 81, tweeted that he had conveyed to the Prime Minister that he wished to resign and devote time to reading and writing.

