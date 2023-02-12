President Murmu Appoints Governors In 12 States

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed governors in 12 states and a union territory while accepting the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as lieutenant governor of Ladakh, according to a government press release on Sunday.

Ramesh Bais, the governor of Jharkhand, will be taking over as the governor of Maharashtra, and Brigadier B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed as lieutenant governor of Ladakh.

The other governors appointed by the president in 11 other states are: