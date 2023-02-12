President Murmu Appoints Governors In 12 States
Ramesh Bais will take over as governor of Maharashtra and Brig. B.D. Mishra has been appointed as lieutenant governor of Ladakh.
President Droupadi Murmu has appointed governors in 12 states and a union territory while accepting the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as lieutenant governor of Ladakh, according to a government press release on Sunday.
Ramesh Bais, the governor of Jharkhand, will be taking over as the governor of Maharashtra, and Brigadier B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed as lieutenant governor of Ladakh.
The other governors appointed by the president in 11 other states are:
Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik will assume charge as governor of Arunachal Pradesh
Lakshman Prasad Acharya as governor of Sikkim
C.P. Radhakrishnan to become the next governor of Jharkhand
Shiv Pratap Shukla as governor of Himachal Pradesh
Gulab Chand Kataria as governor of Assam
Retired Justice, S. Abdul Nazeer as governor of Andhra Pradesh
Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is the governor of Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed as governor of Chhattisgarh
Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the governor of Chhattisgarh, has been appointed as governor of Manipur
La. Ganesan, governor of Manipur, has been appointed as governor of Nagaland
Phagu Chauhan, the current governor of Bihar, has been appointed as governor of Meghalaya
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the governor of Himachal Pradesh, to take over as governor of Bihar
Koshyari Steps Down Amid Controversy
Koshyari's resignation comes on the heels of the recent controversy over his comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji. The Indian Express reported in November that the governor had stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji was an icon of 'olden days' and referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about 'icons' in the state, which drew criticism from the NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena.
Later in January, Koshyari, 81, tweeted that he had conveyed to the Prime Minister that he wished to resign and devote time to reading and writing.