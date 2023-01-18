Poland Wants Allies To Send Up To 100 Tanks To Support Ukraine
(Bloomberg) -- Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially supplying German-made heavy Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but cautioned that any announcements would have to come in lockstep with others.
The German government is in position to deliver dozens of Leopard tanks for Ukraine, which could significantly boost Kyiv’s capabilities. Twelve other European countries have Leopards in their arsenals, but they need Berlin’s approval before they can transfer the armor.
Germany “should now feel more responsible to support Ukraine,” Morawiecki told Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The government in Warsaw wants to “inspire others” to send as many as 100 tanks so “we can make a difference in the battlefield in Ukraine.”
The UK became the first country to confirm it will send its battle tanks to Ukraine. The Polish government has persistently criticized Berlin for being slow in backing Ukraine with heavy weaponry, a notion that Morawiecki reiterated on Wednesday.
Poland has earmarked its 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks and is waiting for other EU countries, including Denmark, Finland and Germany to also commit such combat vehicles, he said.
“I spoke to Olaf several weeks ago and tried to encourage him to do more,” he said.
Morawiecki said sanctions against Russia have begun to bite, but more are needed. The EU will now work on its 10th package, which will be finalized in February, he said.
For Poland, that may stoke new tensions with Hungary, its ally in a dispute with the EU over their adherence to rule-of-law.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s reluctance to impose further sanctions on Russia has strained relations between the two countries.
The fallout over Russia “wasn’t easy, but we managed,” Morawiecki said. “We’re not happy about their position toward Ukraine,” but Orban “never blocked sanctions on Russia.”
