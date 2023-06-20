Diverse Support Underlines Depth Of India-U.S. Ties, Says PM Modi Ahead Of Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the U.S. on his first state visit from June 21 to 24.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday noted that people from all walks of life, including members of the US Congress, have been sharing their enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to that country, and said such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-US relationship.
Modi tagged the Twitter account of the Indian Embassy in the US on which there were videos of several people, including members of the US Congress, business leaders, Indian-Americans and others, expressing excitement over the visit and welcoming Modi.
"People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit," Modi said in a tweet.
"I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship," he said.
In USA, I will also get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023
During Prime Minister Modi's state visit to the US beginning June 21 he will hold extensive talks with US President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress for a second time, a first for any Indian prime minister.
The prime minister had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.