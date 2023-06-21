BQPrimePoliticsPM Modi U.S. Visit Live Updates: Meetings With Musk, Taleb, Romer, Dalio On Day 1
PM Modi U.S. Visit Live Updates: Meetings With Musk, Taleb, Romer, Dalio On Day 1

Modi will attend the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations to be held in the North Lawn of the United Nations building.

21 Jun 2023, 7:31 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi interacts with Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Source: PMO)
PM Modi Meet CEOs And Thought Leaders

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with American business leaders, economists, scientists, artists, scholars, health sector experts, and others on day one of his U.S. state visit.

Dignitaries meeting Modi included Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ray Dalio, Paul Romer, Bob Thruman and Nicholas Nassim Taleb, along with noted U.S. academics.

Modi will attend the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations to be held in the North Lawn of the United Nations building today at 7:55 a.m. local time.

He will then depart for Washington D.C. to carry on with engagements with senior U.S. government officials.

Digital Healthcare, Better Preparedness In Focus During Talks With U.S. Health Experts

Emphasising on cooperation between India and the U.S. in the health sector, PM Narendra Modi discussed various aspects of digital technologies for quality healthcare, greater focus on integrative medicine and better healthcare preparedness with American experts.

Modi Invites Think Tank Experts To Expand India Presence 

PM Narendra Modi met with various think tank leaders, inviting them to increase their presence in India. The discussion covered several developmental and geopolitical issues, the MEA said in a tweet.


PM Modi Discusses Space Sector With Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

PM Narendra Modi met eminent astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson during his meetings with thought leaders on the first day of U.S. state visit. Both discussed progress India has made in space sector, including various space exploration missions undertaken by the country.

PM Modi also elaborated the potential of academic collaboration and private participation in space sector between with the U.S. under India's National Space Policy.

PM Modi Pitches Research Collaborations To U.S. Academics 

PM Narendra Modi met academics from diverse fields, including agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science and technology in New York today. The discussions included possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India’s New Education Policy, said Ministry of External Affairs.


PM Modi, Paul Romer Discuss Aadhar, Digilocker

PM Narendra Modi met Nobel laureate and economist Paul Romer in the first leg of his U.S. visit.

Conversations focussed on "India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.



