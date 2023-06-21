PM Modi U.S. Visit Live Updates: Meetings With Musk, Taleb, Romer, Dalio On Day 1
Modi will attend the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations to be held in the North Lawn of the United Nations building.
PM Modi Meet CEOs And Thought Leaders
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with American business leaders, economists, scientists, artists, scholars, health sector experts, and others on day one of his U.S. state visit.
Dignitaries meeting Modi included Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ray Dalio, Paul Romer, Bob Thruman and Nicholas Nassim Taleb, along with noted U.S. academics.
Modi will attend the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations to be held in the North Lawn of the United Nations building today at 7:55 a.m. local time.
He will then depart for Washington D.C. to carry on with engagements with senior U.S. government officials.
Digital Healthcare, Better Preparedness In Focus During Talks With U.S. Health Experts
Emphasising on cooperation between India and the U.S. in the health sector, PM Narendra Modi discussed various aspects of digital technologies for quality healthcare, greater focus on integrative medicine and better healthcare preparedness with American experts.
Giving a filip to India-U.S. health cooperation.
PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging conversation with a group of leading US experts from the health sector.
Discussed various matters pertaining to the domain of health including use of digital technologies for quality healthcare,â¦ pic.twitter.com/6EvSfN5XyW
Modi Invites Think Tank Experts To Expand India Presence
PM Narendra Modi met with various think tank leaders, inviting them to increase their presence in India. The discussion covered several developmental and geopolitical issues, the MEA said in a tweet.
Engaging with policy shapers and incubators of new ideas.
PM @narendramodi held discussions with various think tank experts, covering a range of developmental and geopolitical issues.
PM invited them to enhance their presence in India as it embarks on its transformation duringâ¦ pic.twitter.com/deINytdzy1
PM Modi Discusses Space Sector With Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson
PM Narendra Modi met eminent astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson during his meetings with thought leaders on the first day of U.S. state visit. Both discussed progress India has made in space sector, including various space exploration missions undertaken by the country.
PM Modi also elaborated the potential of academic collaboration and private participation in space sector between with the U.S. under India's National Space Policy.
PM also highlighted the potential of academic collaboration and private participation in space sector between India & U.S. under India's National Space Policy.
PM Modi Pitches Research Collaborations To U.S. Academics
PM Narendra Modi met academics from diverse fields, including agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science and technology in New York today. The discussions included possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India’s New Education Policy, said Ministry of External Affairs.
Energising India-U.S. knowledge partnership.
PM Narendra Modi interacted with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology. Talks focused on possibilities of enhancing research collaborations.
Talks focused on possibilities of enhancing research collaborations andâ¦ pic.twitter.com/uxgAXpegy7
PM Modi, Paul Romer Discuss Aadhar, Digilocker
PM Narendra Modi met Nobel laureate and economist Paul Romer in the first leg of his U.S. visit.
Conversations focussed on "India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
A stimulating exchange of views between PM @narendramodi & eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof Paul Romer.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023
Discussions touched upon Indiaâs digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. Talks also covered various initiatives beingâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Zd0KSK0skL