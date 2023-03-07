PM Modi To Attend Swearing In Ceremony Of New Government In Meghalaya, Nagaland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose Bharatiya Janta Party is a junior partner in both the governments will attend the swearing in ceremony of the new chief ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland on Tuesday, according to officials.

The coalition government led by NPP leader and outgoing chief minister Conrad Sangma will be sworn in on Tuesday morning in Meghalaya, while an all-party government led by NDDP’s Neiphiu Rio will take oath later in the day in Nagaland.

Seventy-two-year-old Rio, who will be chief minister for a fifth term will lead an all-party government with no opposition in his state. Nagaland had an all party government twice before but in both cases parties came together in a bid to have a united front for tripartite talks with the Central government and former rebels of the NSCN (IM) to finalise a long-awaited peace accord in the border state.