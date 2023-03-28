PM Modi Tells BJP MPs: Respond To Opposition Attack With People-Centric Programmes

The Prime Minister reminded the parliamentarians that programmes like the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign helped improve the sex ratio in Gujarat and that they should focus on bringing about positive changes in society.

The attacks have worsened since the Congress lost the northeastern states, and they will only become sharper in the coming days as the BJP continues to grow stronger, the MP quoted above said. His advice to us was that we must respond to it by strengthening our outreach with the development narrative and social participation, the person said.

Modi specifically asked them to make their party programmes worker-centric, ensure that every BJP worker is respected, and increase the participation of beneficiaries of different government schemes, according to two other MPs, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

One of the MPs said the Prime Minister made it clear that the MPs should not think of everything politically and push for meaningful social changes by supporting people on the ground who were doing exemplary work.

According to one of the MPs mentioned above, Modi said that service to people is important. He asked them to draw up plans, consult each other, use new tools that are available to strengthen communication, and implement effective outreach plans for 30 days, starting from May 15, the MP said.