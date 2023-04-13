ADVERTISEMENT
Narendra Modi Talks With British PM Rishi Sunak, Calls For Action Against Anti-India Elements
Modi also sought progress on the return of economic offenders wanted in India, they said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom in a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and called for strong action against anti-India elements, officials said.
Pro-Khalistan protestors had recently smashed windows at the Indian mission in London and targeted the national flag as well.
The two leaders reviewed the progress of a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors, officials said.
During the talks, Sunak reiterated the U.K.'s full support for India's ongoing G20 presidency.
