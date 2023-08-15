PM Modi Says Government Will Train Women Self-Help Groups To Operate, Repair Drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a new initiative to train women-led self-help groups in operating and repairing drones.

The scheme will be launched with 15,000 women self-help groups, Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort. The government will provide these drones, he said.

'We will train women in SHGs to fly drones and also repair drones. The Government of India will provide drones to thousands of "women self-help groups," he said. The scheme is part of the initiative to create two crore 'lakhpati' women, he said.

Women are taking the country forward, he said. "We can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation," he said, and added women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission.

The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development in India, he said.

The PM also announced the Vishwakarma scheme with an allocation of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore for those with traditional skills. It will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on Sept. 17, which is also the Prime Minister's birthday. The scheme is especially aided at skilled workers like masons, barbers, goldsmiths, and more.

The government will also provide relief on the interest for home loans for the urban poor, the PM said. "We are bringing a rebate on home loans for slum dwellers and residents of unauthorised colonies in cities."