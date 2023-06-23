PM Modi Calls For Action Against Sponsors Of Terrorism In U.S. Congress Address

Noting that the Ukraine conflict is causing great pain in the region, Modi said he has said directly and publicly, "this is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy".

Representing 1.4 billion Indians, Modi said it is always a great honour to address the U.S. Congress and it is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. This is the second time that the prime minister has addressed the US Congress, the first time being in 2016.