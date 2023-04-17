Karnataka Elections 2023: List of Chief Ministers And Their Tenures

Karnataka elections are scheduled to take place on May 10, 2023, in a single phase to elect all 224 members of the legislative assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be announced on May 13.

The Karnataka Assembly Election sets the backdrop for yet another clash between the ruling BJP and Congress prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The top three parties contesting the elections are BJP, Congress and the JD (S). Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, and Communist Party of India are other parties in the fray.