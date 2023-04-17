Karnataka Elections 2023: List of Chief Ministers And Their Tenures
Karnataka elections are scheduled to take place in a single phase on May 10, 2023.
Karnataka elections are scheduled to take place on May 10, 2023, in a single phase to elect all 224 members of the legislative assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be announced on May 13.
The Karnataka Assembly Election sets the backdrop for yet another clash between the ruling BJP and Congress prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The top three parties contesting the elections are BJP, Congress and the JD (S). Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, and Communist Party of India are other parties in the fray.
Also Read:
A Brief History Of Karnataka
The state of Mysore was formed in 1947. After the Parliament passed the States Reorganisation Act in 1956, Mysore underwent a significant expansion as it incorporated territory from the states of Andhra, Bombay, Coorg, Hyderabad, and Madras as well as other minor fiefdoms to create a linguistically homogeneous Kannada-speaking state within the Republic of India. Finally, in 1973, it was given the new name Karnataka.
With the Karnataka election 2023 around the corner, let us look at the list of chief ministers and their tenures.
List Of Chief Ministers And Their Tenures
BJP's Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as Karnataka chief minister in July 2021, succeeding BS Yediyurappa. He is seeking a re-election from Shiggaon, while other former chief ministers Siddaramaiah (Congress) and HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) will contest from Varuna and Channapatna, respectively. Here is the list of all the chief ministers from Karnataka since 1947.
Meanwhile, the poll process for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections formally began on April 13 with the issuance of gazette notification paving the way for candidates to file their nomination papers.
According to the Election Commission's (EC) schedule of events, the last date of filing nominations is April 20, news agency PTI reported. The state has 5.24 crore voters and there will be 58,282 polling stations. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24.